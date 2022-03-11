Motorist drives through scene of car fire

A motorist has been reported for prosecution after driving straight through an emergency scene where a car was engulfed in flames.

Essex Police and fire crews from Witham were on the scene in Hatfield Peverel where a car "was very much on fire", when a motorist drove straight past.

He has been reported for prosecution said officers.

In a tweet, the Essex Police Operational Support Group posted: " We have been on scene at a vehicle fire at Hatfield Peverel thanks to@ECFRS from #Witham for their assistance.

"One driver decided a fire engine parked across the road with a car on fire meant he could drive past putting the crew at risk. He has been reported for prosecution!"

In a second tweet, the OSG added: "It may surprise you but as we arrived on scene the car was very much on fire as it is in the picture. There were still cars driving on both sides of the car on fire.

"This is so dangerous, if the car explodes you could be at risk. Please be safe and sensible when on the roads."