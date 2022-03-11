News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorist drives through scene of car fire

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:32 AM March 11, 2022
Firefighters tackling a car blaze in Hatfield Peverel were endangered when a motorist drove straight past the incident

Firefighters tackling a car blaze in Hatfield Peverel were endangered when a motorist drove straight past the incident - Credit: Essex Police OSG

A motorist has been reported for prosecution after driving straight through an emergency scene where a car was engulfed in flames. 

Essex Police and fire crews from Witham were on the scene in Hatfield Peverel where a car "was very much on fire", when a motorist drove straight past. 

He has been reported for prosecution said officers. 

In a tweet, the Essex Police Operational Support Group posted: " We have been on scene at a vehicle fire at Hatfield Peverel thanks to@ECFRS from #Witham for their assistance.

"One driver decided a fire engine parked across the road with a car on fire meant he could drive past putting the crew at risk. He has been reported for prosecution!"

In a second tweet, the OSG added: "It may surprise you but as we arrived on scene the car was very much on fire as it is in the picture. There were still cars driving on both sides of the car on fire.

"This is so dangerous, if the car explodes you could be at risk. Please be safe and sensible when on the roads."

