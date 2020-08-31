Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14
PUBLISHED: 08:52 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 31 August 2020
Archant
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped travelling in the wrong direction on the A14 in Suffolk.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team tweeted this morning how a vehicle had been seen going the wrong way on the dual carriageway between Woolpit and Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening.
“@SuffolkPolice & @NSRAPT received one of the most dreaded calls, a vehicle travelling the wrong way along the #A14 between #woolpit and #rougham. Vehicle stopped - just and driver has been arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving,” the tweet read.
Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.
