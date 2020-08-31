Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped travelling in the wrong direction on the A14 in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

@SuffolkPolice & @NSRAPT received one of the most dreaded calls, a vehicle travelling the wrong way along the #A14 between #woolpit and #rougham. Vehicle stopped - just and driver has been arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving. Thanks for your calls. #PC1880 #PC1787 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 30, 2020

You may also want to watch:

The Norfolk & Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team tweeted this morning how a vehicle had been seen going the wrong way on the dual carriageway between Woolpit and Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening.

“@SuffolkPolice & @NSRAPT received one of the most dreaded calls, a vehicle travelling the wrong way along the #A14 between #woolpit and #rougham. Vehicle stopped - just and driver has been arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving,” the tweet read.

Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.