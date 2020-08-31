E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

PUBLISHED: 08:52 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 31 August 2020

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped travelling in the wrong direction on the A14 in Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

The Norfolk & Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team tweeted this morning how a vehicle had been seen going the wrong way on the dual carriageway between Woolpit and Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening.

“@SuffolkPolice & @NSRAPT received one of the most dreaded calls, a vehicle travelling the wrong way along the #A14 between #woolpit and #rougham. Vehicle stopped - just and driver has been arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving,” the tweet read.

Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two held after Stansted security alert

Counter-terrorism officers arrested two men at Stansted Airport after crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna raised the alarm. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bones mystery continues as forensic tests on human remains prove inconclusive

Forensic services are involved in the murder investigation in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Man charged following fatal crash on housing estate

A 23-year-old man has appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two held after Stansted security alert

Counter-terrorism officers arrested two men at Stansted Airport after crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna raised the alarm. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bones mystery continues as forensic tests on human remains prove inconclusive

Forensic services are involved in the murder investigation in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Man charged following fatal crash on housing estate

A 23-year-old man has appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Patch of paradise! How town built its very own nature reserve - with a twist

Pupils from Causton Junior School working with educational charity Yes Futures and Felixstowe’s Community Nature Reserve to learn about wildlife, ecosystems, hedgehog homes and insect hotels. Picture: CAUSTON JUNIOR SCHOOL

Two held after Stansted security alert

Counter-terrorism officers arrested two men at Stansted Airport after crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna raised the alarm. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

How do you feel about life after lockdown? Take our survey

How have your shopping habits changed since lockdown was lifted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Foodbank warns end of furlough could spark ‘tremendous’ rise in demand

Maureen Reynel MBE, founder of FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN