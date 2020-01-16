E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drug-driver jailed for 115mph police chase

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 January 2020

Drug driver Ryan Bloor was jailed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph in a police chase near Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drug driver Ryan Bloor was jailed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph in a police chase near Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A drug-driver who crashed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph during a ten mile police chase in west Suffolk has been jailed for 14 months.

Sentencing 25-year-old Ryan Bloor, Judge Rupert Overbury said it was "fortunate in the extreme" that no-one was injured or killed as a result of his driving on the on the A14 and A11 near Newmarket.

"Anyone who drives at speed as you did at over 100mph over a significant period putting other vehicle users, members of the public and police officers at significant risk of damage and personal injury can only expect a prison sentence," he said.

"To pass any other sentence wouldn't be in the public interest and would give the wrong impression of offences of dangerous driving."

Ipswich Crown Court heard Bloor's now wife had been in the car during the chase and had "implored" him to stop.

Bloor, 25, of Eagle Way, Northstowe, near Cambridge, admitted dangerous driving, drug-driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police on February 13 last year.

You may also want to watch:

In addition to being jailed for 14 months he was banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.

The court heard that the Mercedes, being driven by Bloor, reached 60mph in a 30mph limit on Fordham Road in Newmarket after failing to stop for police.

Bloor also drove on the A14 westbound and A11 southbound at speeds approaching 115mph and was arrested after his car crashed into a verge on an industrial estate.

Following his arrest he was found to have a cocaine derivative in excess of the legal limit in his blood.

Bloor told police the car he was driving was owned by his employer and he wasn't insured to drive it outside working hours.

He said he had panicked and had driven off when police officers signalled for him to pull over.

Declan Gallagher, for Bloor, said his client had set up a flourishing business which had allowed him to pay £18,000 compensation for the vehicle he had been driving and to settle other debts.

He said Bloor had panicked when he realised the police officers wanted him to stop and once he had driven off he had been "fuelled by adrenaline."

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

Police at a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, a 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed Picture: ARCHANT

Drug-driver jailed for 115mph police chase

Drug driver Ryan Bloor was jailed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph in a police chase near Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘People forget he’s come from League Two... There’s a lot more to come’ – Lambert assesses Norwood’s start to life with Ipswich

James Norwood celebrates scoring in the 4-1 home win against Accrington Stanley last weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

Unveiled – The movies and TV productions which filmed in Suffolk in 2019

School's Out shooting at Orwell Park School. Picture: NICK WOOLGAR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists