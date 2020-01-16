Drug-driver jailed for 115mph police chase

A drug-driver who crashed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph during a ten mile police chase in west Suffolk has been jailed for 14 months.

Sentencing 25-year-old Ryan Bloor, Judge Rupert Overbury said it was "fortunate in the extreme" that no-one was injured or killed as a result of his driving on the on the A14 and A11 near Newmarket.

"Anyone who drives at speed as you did at over 100mph over a significant period putting other vehicle users, members of the public and police officers at significant risk of damage and personal injury can only expect a prison sentence," he said.

"To pass any other sentence wouldn't be in the public interest and would give the wrong impression of offences of dangerous driving."

Ipswich Crown Court heard Bloor's now wife had been in the car during the chase and had "implored" him to stop.

Bloor, 25, of Eagle Way, Northstowe, near Cambridge, admitted dangerous driving, drug-driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police on February 13 last year.

In addition to being jailed for 14 months he was banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.

The court heard that the Mercedes, being driven by Bloor, reached 60mph in a 30mph limit on Fordham Road in Newmarket after failing to stop for police.

Bloor also drove on the A14 westbound and A11 southbound at speeds approaching 115mph and was arrested after his car crashed into a verge on an industrial estate.

Following his arrest he was found to have a cocaine derivative in excess of the legal limit in his blood.

Bloor told police the car he was driving was owned by his employer and he wasn't insured to drive it outside working hours.

He said he had panicked and had driven off when police officers signalled for him to pull over.

Declan Gallagher, for Bloor, said his client had set up a flourishing business which had allowed him to pay £18,000 compensation for the vehicle he had been driving and to settle other debts.

He said Bloor had panicked when he realised the police officers wanted him to stop and once he had driven off he had been "fuelled by adrenaline."