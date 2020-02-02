E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drama as car crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 20:46 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:46 02 February 2020

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google

A motorist has escaped with minor injuries after their car crashed went into a house in Sudbury tonight.

The incident happened at a property by the junction with Church Street and Cross Street at around 7.10pm.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police and ambulance personnel attended the scene but the only person understood to have been injured was the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car.

It is not yet clear whether the house was occupied at the time.

Police remain at the scene as the cause of the incident is investigated.

Most Read

Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Anger as 210 homes given green light after 8 hours of debate

Two planning applicatons totalling 420 homes in Thurston. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

Most Read

Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Anger as 210 homes given green light after 8 hours of debate

Two planning applicatons totalling 420 homes in Thurston. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New bid to get government to take over Suffolk’s A12 route

Traffic on the A12 at Stratford St Andrew. Suffolk MPs want Highways England to take over the road. Picture: ARCHANT

The biggest names coming to Suffolk this year

McFly have been announced to headline the Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses in 2020. Picture: THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It wasn’t good... we’re really hurt’ – Edwards on 4-1 loss to Peterborough and facing a two-game suspension

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24