Drama as car crashes into house

A motorist has escaped with minor injuries after their car crashed went into a house in Sudbury tonight.

The incident happened at a property by the junction with Church Street and Cross Street at around 7.10pm.

Suffolk police and ambulance personnel attended the scene but the only person understood to have been injured was the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car.

It is not yet clear whether the house was occupied at the time.

Police remain at the scene as the cause of the incident is investigated.