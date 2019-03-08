Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with deer

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a deer.

The collision happened in Baythorne End on the Essex/Suffolk border around 5.50am Tuesday, October 8.

Police were called to scene and closed the A1017 road while the motorcyclist - a man in his 30s - received treatment.

He was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.42am with reports of a collision in Baythorne End, Birdbrook.

"We sent an ambulance crew to help on scene and one man was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further treatment."

Residents in the area said the accident caused disruption to local school bus services and for commuters heading towards Haverhill.

The condition of the deer is not known.