News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police close busy Newmarket road

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:42 AM September 5, 2021   
Part of Moulton Road in Newmarket has been closed following a police incident

Part of Moulton Road in Newmarket has been closed following a police incident - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have closed part of a busy Newmarket road for "most of the morning", following an incident overnight.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary say they have closed "a short section" of Moulton Road in the town.

Currently it is not clear what the incident is.

Officers have asked motorists to avoid the area and find another way around. 

They said that the closure would not affect plans for a charity horse event later today. Police added they were working with The Jockey Club to minimise disruption.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Edwards on Town's persistence, 'agent Rekeem' and whether he's really 'too good for League One'
  2. 2 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
  3. 3 The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021
  1. 4 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
  2. 5 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
  3. 6 Morsy arrives at Town as Cook's side play training ground friendly
  4. 7 Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'
  5. 8 'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road
  6. 9 Teenage girl assaulted near train station in Sudbury
  7. 10 Cyclists' and walkers' cafe plan withdrawn after traffic safety fears
Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Land off Burwell Road, Exning, where plans have been lodged for 205 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing

Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock 

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton pictured ahead of the game.

Football

Why the signings won't stop at Town even now the transfer window is closed

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Monk

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner paused raping girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon