Police close busy Newmarket road

Published: 7:42 AM September 5, 2021

Part of Moulton Road in Newmarket has been closed following a police incident - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have closed part of a busy Newmarket road for "most of the morning", following an incident overnight.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary say they have closed "a short section" of Moulton Road in the town.

I have been told there is a charity horse event on The Heath later today off #MoultonRoad. The event will be able to continue as planned but this road closure will remain in place.



We are working with @TheJockeyClub and others to minimize disruption.



#1988 @SuffolkPolice — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) September 5, 2021

Currently it is not clear what the incident is.

Officers have asked motorists to avoid the area and find another way around.

They said that the closure would not affect plans for a charity horse event later today. Police added they were working with The Jockey Club to minimise disruption.

Suffolk police has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

