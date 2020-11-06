Mountain bikes and power tools stolen from garage
PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 06 November 2020
Archant
Two mountain bikes and power tools have been stolen from a garage in Stowmarket.
An unknown number of thieves broke into a garage in Combs Lane at some point between 10am on Saturday, October 17 and 11.40am on Sunday, October 18, Suffolk police said.
You may also want to watch:
Two blue Scaffel mountain bikes, power tools and an emergency first aid kit were taken in the raid.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, particularly anyone who may have seen two men wearing dark clothing in the area during or before the time of the theft.
Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/60611/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.