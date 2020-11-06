E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mountain bikes and power tools stolen from garage

PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 06 November 2020

Mountain bikes and power tools were stolen from a Stowmarket garage (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two mountain bikes and power tools have been stolen from a garage in Stowmarket.

An unknown number of thieves broke into a garage in Combs Lane at some point between 10am on Saturday, October 17 and 11.40am on Sunday, October 18, Suffolk police said.

Two blue Scaffel mountain bikes, power tools and an emergency first aid kit were taken in the raid.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, particularly anyone who may have seen two men wearing dark clothing in the area during or before the time of the theft.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/60611/20.

