Mourners pay their respects to the Queen at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2022
Verger Alan O'Connor lights a candle

Members of the public visited Bury St Edmunds Cathedral to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen. Verger Alan O'Connor lights a candle. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A steady stream of mourners have visited St Edmundsbury Cathedral today to light a candle, write in the book of condolence, or simply sit in quiet, contemplative reflection and prayer.

The number of those entering the cathedral to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen since it opened this morning slowly increased as the day wore on.

Members of the public visited Bury St Edmunds Cathedral to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

The number of those entering the Cathedral to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen since it opened this morning is slowly increasing as the day wears on. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Alan O'Connor, one of the cathedral's vergers, quietly watched the scene unfold and lit his own candle in remembrance of the monarch who has ruled since he was four years old.

"I was born in 1956, so I'm in my 60s now. She's been the only monarch I've ever known," he said.

Members of the public visited Bury St Edmunds Cathedral to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

Alan O'Connor, one of the Cathedral's vergers, lit his own candle in remembrance of the monarch who has ruled since he was four years old. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"She means and has meant a great deal to me over the years. Her steadfast faith, her dignity and the way she's conducted herself through tragedies has been tremendous."

He added: "She was also a role model for people of different faiths and of different cultures until the end."

Mourners leaned across the cathedral's book of condolences, adding their messages with painstaking care and thought.

Beverly McDowell and her partner Jayne Stokes

Beverly McDowell and her partner Jayne Stokes travelled from Norfolk to pay their respects at St Edmundsbury Cathedral. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Duty, decency, delightful. Thank you ma'am," wrote Jayne Stokes who has met both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III on several occasions.

Jayne used to be the director of a charity for which the Queen was a patron and was invited to multiple Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace.

Flowers with a note

Flowers were laid outside St Edmundsbury Cathedral in tribute to 'Our beloved Queen'. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She recalled the occasions on which they met fondly, saying: "She would work through the lines of people, but when she talks to you it's like nobody else exists.

"People change jobs throughout their life, but she stood fast for 70 years. It's not surprising that Prince William chose her as his role model."

Person signing the book of condolences

The Cathedral opened a book of condolence for mourners to sign. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jayne's partner, Beverly McDowell, also travelled from Norfolk to pay her respects at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

As a Canadian-British dual citizen, Beverly wanted to thank Queen Elizabeth for her service to the Commonwealth, adding: "I'm here to thank her for her dedication to the country, the Commonwealth and the world."

Members of the public visited Bury St Edmunds Cathedral to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral is calm, quiet and still, as mourners pay their respects to the woman who gave 70 years of service to their country. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

St Edmundsbury Cathedral was calm, quiet and still, as mourners pay their respects to the woman who gave 70 years of service to their country.

The Queen
Bury St Edmunds News

