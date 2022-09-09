Mourners pay their respects to the Queen at St Edmundsbury Cathedral
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A steady stream of mourners have visited St Edmundsbury Cathedral today to light a candle, write in the book of condolence, or simply sit in quiet, contemplative reflection and prayer.
The number of those entering the cathedral to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen since it opened this morning slowly increased as the day wore on.
Alan O'Connor, one of the cathedral's vergers, quietly watched the scene unfold and lit his own candle in remembrance of the monarch who has ruled since he was four years old.
"I was born in 1956, so I'm in my 60s now. She's been the only monarch I've ever known," he said.
"She means and has meant a great deal to me over the years. Her steadfast faith, her dignity and the way she's conducted herself through tragedies has been tremendous."
He added: "She was also a role model for people of different faiths and of different cultures until the end."
Mourners leaned across the cathedral's book of condolences, adding their messages with painstaking care and thought.
Most Read
- 1 Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home
- 2 EFL to decide on weekend fixtures this morning as Friday games axed
- 3 How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King
- 4 Suffolk venues announce closures in wake of the Queen's death
- 5 McKenna priced at 16/1 to be next Brighton manager
- 6 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death
- 7 Village in 'shock' as police launch murder probe after double stabbing
- 8 McKenna misses out on League One manager prize
- 9 Emergency services called to 'serious incident' in Suffolk village
- 10 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
"Duty, decency, delightful. Thank you ma'am," wrote Jayne Stokes who has met both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III on several occasions.
Jayne used to be the director of a charity for which the Queen was a patron and was invited to multiple Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace.
She recalled the occasions on which they met fondly, saying: "She would work through the lines of people, but when she talks to you it's like nobody else exists.
"People change jobs throughout their life, but she stood fast for 70 years. It's not surprising that Prince William chose her as his role model."
Jayne's partner, Beverly McDowell, also travelled from Norfolk to pay her respects at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.
As a Canadian-British dual citizen, Beverly wanted to thank Queen Elizabeth for her service to the Commonwealth, adding: "I'm here to thank her for her dedication to the country, the Commonwealth and the world."
St Edmundsbury Cathedral was calm, quiet and still, as mourners pay their respects to the woman who gave 70 years of service to their country.