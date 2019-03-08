Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Care home residents lead way in keeping active in later years

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 May 2019

Residents and staff of Seckford Almshouses preparing to go on their walk Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Residents and staff of Seckford Almshouses preparing to go on their walk Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Simon Lee Photography

A group of residents at a care home in Woodbridge have been demonstrating that age is no barrier to being active as part of Move Suffolk Week.

Residents and staff of Seckford Almshouses striding out on their walk Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHYResidents and staff of Seckford Almshouses striding out on their walk Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

The group from Seckford Care - which comproses Jubilee House residential Care and Extra Care housing within the Seckford Almshouses - have been embarking on a daily walk alongside staff at the home.

Mandy Button, activity leader at Seckford Care, said: "To celebrate Move Suffolk Week we have been inviting all residents to come on a walk each morning at 9am, and will be putting up a display featuring their own personal sporting achievements and photos of their favourite athletes/sportspersons."

Mandy points to the Suffolk Care Home Olympics as the catalyst for increased activity in the home, saying: "Since participating in the Suffolk Care Home Olympics, the residents have been taking part in new sporting activities and are particularly keen on competitive sports. They take part in monthly bowls competitions, some from their wheelchairs, and the winner receives the treasured gold medal.

"We have also just started a monthly social club, where the residents play magnetic darts and enjoy a pint (or two) The last meeting got quite competitive between the men and women, with the ladies thrashing the men 3-0. This has caused a lot of hilarity and leg pulling!

"One resident said, 'I never thought I'd play darts again, I'm a bit rusty, but it's great to have a go and is great fun.'"

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for health, said "No matter what your age and how active you are, the evidence is clear - physical activity can have a positive benefit to your health and wellbeing. Indeed, regular physical activity can maintain and help to reverse some of the age-related decline in physical, psychological and cognitive function and help to maintain independent living and mobility.

You may also want to watch:

"It's great, therefore, to see the residents of Seckford Care getting into the spirit of Move Suffolk Week and being more active. I'm sure they'll be feeling the benefits."

Matt Abbott from Elatus Sports, who have worked collaboratively with the Suffolk County Council led Most Active County Partnership to deliver the Suffolk Care Home Olympics, said "Seckford Care are one of 40 care homes that we've been working in across Suffolk to deliver the Care Home Olympics. I'm delighted that the initiative has led to increased physical activity. Long may it continue."

Matt Abbott from Elatus Sports, who have worked collaboratively with the Suffolk County Council led Most Active County Partnership to deliver the Suffolk Care Home Olympics, said "Seckford Care are one of 40 care homes that we've been working in across Suffolk to deliver the Care Home Olympics. I'm delighted that the initiative has led to increased physical activity. Long may it continue."

Besides the Care Home Olympics, the County Council has also recently developed and published a toolkit to help care homes in Suffolk integrate activity into day to day life.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk malt firm invests millions of pounds to increase output as demand reaches all-time high

Muntons is investing millions of pounds in plant to cope with increased demand Picture: MUNTONS

Gentle giant Wilson crowned Suffolk Dog Day Superstar

Wilson the St Bernard with owners Zoe Thorne and Jeff Clark Picture: MARK BAILEY

Cavendish man jailed for “frightening” behaviour towards wife and daughter

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Swapping the press box for Portman Road pitch – How our reporters got in special Ipswich Town kit launch match

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson modelling the new Ipswich Town 2019/20 home and away kits Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jail for speeding Colchester motorist who narrowly missed party of schoolchildren

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists