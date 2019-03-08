Five things not to be missed during Move Suffolk Week

Children at Wells Hall Primary School, Great Cornard taking part in the Daily Mile -- an initiative that sees children run or jog for 15 minutes every day in their primary and nursery schools. Picture: SIMON LEE Simon Lee Photography

A week-long campaign aimed at encouraging Suffolk residents to be more active has been launched today, marking the start of seven days of exciting activities.

Participants hard at work in an Otago class at Abbeycroft Leisure'’s Hadleigh Leisure Centre. Picture: SIMON LEE Participants hard at work in an Otago class at Abbeycroft Leisure'’s Hadleigh Leisure Centre. Picture: SIMON LEE

Move Suffolk Week is the brainchild of the Most Active County Partnership - a partnership of key local organisations committed to increasing physical activity levels in Suffolk.

The aim of Move Suffolk Week is to celebrate the huge range of opportunities there are to be active in Suffolk, raise awareness of how active we all should be for good health and motivate everyone in Suffolk to get moving or move more often.

But what does the week have to offer?

Five events not to be missed

1. Active lives Health Walk

When - Monday, May 20 at 11am-noon

Where - Christchurch Park, Ipswich, IP4 2BX

What - 45-60 minutes comfortable walking in this beautiful town park, this is a great way to get some exercise, enjoy the park in spring and meet some lovely people.

2. Good Gym Ipswich

When - Monday, May 20, 6.30pm

Where - University of Suffolk, Waterfront Building, 19 Neptune Quay, Ipswich, IP4 1QJ

What - GoodGym is a registered charity with lots of friendly runners who like to keep fit and help people.

They stop off on their weekly runs to do physical tasks for community organisations and to support isolated older people with social visits and one-off tasks they can't do on their own. It's a great way to get fit, meet new people and do some good.

3. Suffolk Positive Futures Free Sessions

When - On a variety of days. See schedule here.

Where - Variety of locations

What - There will be a variety of sessions taking place throughout the wee ranging from Boxing to football. All sessions are free and young people can simply turn up and join in.

4. Sudbury Memory Walk

When - Saturday, May 25 at 11am

Where - Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Station Rd, Sudbury CO10 2SU

What - The Memory Walk which is now in its fourth year was inspired originally by Jerry Thatcher (aged 71) a community volunteer who is part of the support team for the event, alongside Care UK, the Bridge Project and Babergh District Council. There are 4 routes; ½ mile, 1 mile, 3 mile and 5 miles.

There will be seats along the route to take a well-earned rest and a rest station at the ¼ mile turn around point.

5. The Golden Games

When - Various times. See schedule here.

Where - Ipswich, Hadleigh and Lowestoft. See schedule for details.

What - Sporting Memories is a reminiscence project that gives people the opportunity to look back and reminisce about their favourite moments of sport through the decades as well as take part in some gentle physical activity.