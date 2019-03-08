E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Talk on legendary Bury landscaper

PUBLISHED: 16:25 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 06 September 2019

Humphrey Repton Picture: ED FOSS

Humphrey Repton Picture: ED FOSS

The life of Bury St edmunds-born Humphrey Repton, who became one of England's greatest landscape designers, will be the subject of a talk at Moyse's Hall.

Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDMoyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Repton was born in Bury in 1752 and in the late 18th century worked on gardens for the cream of British society.

The talk is by Professor Tom Williamson of East Anglia University has been organised by the Friends of Moyse's Hall in Bury.

Prof Williamson will talk about how Repton rose from humble beginnings as the son of an excise collector and how his work became so influential.

His career saw him work on country homes such as Woburn Abbey, Brighton's Royal Pavilion and design the gardens for Russell Square in London.

It takes place on September 12 at 7pm at Moyse's Hall Museum, Cornhill.

Tickets cost £9.50 or £7.50 for Friends of the Museum. and must be bought in advance from the Apex Box Office on 01284 758000.

