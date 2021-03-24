Published: 7:00 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 7:08 PM March 24, 2021

Groundbreaking artist My Dog Sighs who will be taking part in the 'Meet The Artist' events as part of the Moments contemporary art exhibition in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jack Daly

Art fans and budding artists will have the opportunity to meet and talk with three leading British artists as part of the Bury St Edmunds’ ‘Moments’ exhibition this summer.

The contemporary art exhibition is being staged at Moyse’s Hall Museum in association with the Essex-based Brandler Galleries. The exhibition is expected to draw in visitors to the town from across the country.

‘Moments’ runs from May 23 until September 30; and features works by such well-known artists as Banksy, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Kaws and Rachel List with the show displaying both original artworks and prints.

Rachel List's 'NHS Angel' which will be part of the Moments exhibition at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds which opens on May 23 - Credit: John Brandler

As part of a high profile series of events connected with the exhibition the artists will host special private view evenings where they can talk to small groups of art-lovers and fellow artists about the work on display and how they go about finding their ‘voice’ in an increasingly crowded world.

The meet the artist events will take place over the summer. The first with Pure Evil will take place on Saturday August 7; then it’s the turn of My Dog Sighs on August 21 and the Connor Brothers on September 11.

You may also want to watch:

Pure Evil is the alias of Welsh-born graffiti artist Charles Uzzell Edwards. He studied fashion and graphics in London, before relocating to California, where he was first exposed to street art and inspired by such artists as Twist and Reminisce.

After a decade in California, he moved back to London, became involved in Banksy’s pop-up gallery concept known as ‘Santa’s Ghetto,’ and began producing his now-famous images of fanged bunnies.

Today he’s also known for his portraits of famous figures depicted with drips of dark paint under their eyes. He has had exhibitions around the world including the Saatchi Gallery and Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Culture Gallery in Cape Town, South Africa and the Baker Gallery in Cologne.

My Dog Sighs style is characterised by the combination of melancholic and often naive portraiture with the use of found materials such as abandoned food cans.

After 10 years of giving his art away for free as part of the now infamous Free Art Friday project, My Dog Sighs has finally found himself with an incredible international following in Israel, Japan and the UK.

The third evening presents a rare chance to meet the Connor Brothers and hear their amazing story of triumph over adversity.

Two very independently minded people, who are not actually brothers, bonded over their art work and have become an international success story, making people smile by using vintage images with a new twist.

Places at the ‘Meet the Artist’ evenings are limited to create an intimate ‘up close’ environment. Tickets priced at £25 each must be booked online, in person at The Apex or by telephoning The Apex box office on 01284 758000.

