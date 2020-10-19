MP inspects progress of two major new roundabouts being built on A140

Councillors from both sides of the county border joined MP Dr Dan Poulter at the roadworks at Brome. Pictured are Norfolk county councillor for Diss, Keith Kiddie; Suffolk county councillor for Hoxne and Eye, Guy McGregor; Mid Suffolk cabinet member Gerard Brewster; Suffolk county councillor for Hartismere, Jessica Fleming; Dr Poulter; and Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has visited the site of two major new roundabouts being built on the A140 at Brome, near Eye to ease traffic congestion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New roundabouts are being built on the A140 at Eye Airfield. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL New roundabouts are being built on the A140 at Eye Airfield. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

He was joined by councillors from both Suffolk and Norfolk to see a project he has been championing for several years, which will see two new entrances to the Eye Airfield business park.

He said: “Works to improve the junction near Eye Airfield at the A140 in Brome are long overdue and I have been working closely with Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and a number of businesses in the area to bring about the required change.

“For those businesses working in the road haulage or supply chain sector, scheduling is critical and delays such as those currently experienced are unhelpful at best, and potentially detrimental to the flow of business.

“The new improvements to this busy junction will help to greatly improve road safety and congestion issues for those living and working in the area, as well as greatly enhancing access to the Industrial Park and Eye Airfield Development Area.

“I am delighted to have helped secure vital government funding for this project and to finally see the works underway.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: New roundabouts due to open in 2021

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “I would like to thank residents for their patience regarding these vital improvement works.

“There have been delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which have been unavoidable.

“We are trying to claw back some of the time we have lost and we will keep the local community updated on the revised timescale.

“Once the improvement works are completed, the new road layout will unlock Eye Airfield for economic development.

“There will also be significant highway benefits because access to the A140 will be safer and more efficient, resolving long standing safety and congestion issues.”