MPs from across the region have expressed their disappointment that Suffolk and north Essex are to move into Tier Two after the end of the second lockdown – but hope this could change very soon.

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained the thinking behind the decision to the House of Commons – but his colleagues were hoping that the decision could be reviewed after just two weeks.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt hoped things would happen quickly: “If we get cases down again soon I would like to think Suffolk could move into Tier 1 at the first review on December 16. I know Ipswich has higher figures than other districts in Suffolk this week, but they’ve been up and down and always much lower than the national figure.

“A couple of weeks ago Ipswich had some of the lowest figures in the county. I hope if we get them down soon we can look to move into Tier One before Christmas.”

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter also hoped for an early change: “I think many would have liked a six-week lockdown rather than four and this is a way of restricting things a bit longer – but I would hope Suffolk will soon move into Tier 1.

“There will be support for pubs and restaurants – this will be a real problem for them at this time of the year but the figures in Suffolk do suggest we may not be in Tier 2 for too long if people observe the rules.”

Essex had been in the higher Tier 2 before lockdown, but Clacton MP Giles Watling had hoped the Tendring district might emerge into Tier One: “I would like to see us go back to Tier 1 if at all possible. It’s such a shame that we will be locked up in Tier 2.

“We don’t want another spike – nobody wants that. But we’ve got to be sensible and balance it all. I would like to see a relaxing of the rules. There is light at the end of the tunnel, there’s a vaccine around the corner, but let’s see where we are in two weeks’ time.”