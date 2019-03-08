Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

MPs from East Anglia take stock after dramtic night in Parliament

PUBLISHED: 20:53 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 13 March 2019

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

After a night of drama in the House of Commons, MPs from the region were taking stock after the Prime Minister was left with a stronger rejection of the No Deal option than she had hoped.

James Cartlidge felt the vote was just a gesture - but thinks another vote on a deal could be in the offing.James Cartlidge felt the vote was just a gesture - but thinks another vote on a deal could be in the offing.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge voted against the amended motion because he said it was just a “gesture” without saying what should replace the No Deal option in negotiations.

But he did feel this could force extreme Brexiteers to reconsider their objections to the Prime Minister’s deal because it left them with the only option of possibly staying in the EU for a long time or accepting the only deal that was on the table.

He felt this could lead to the deal being passed at the third attempt before the March 29 deadline.

Colchester MP Will Quince, who backed Mrs May in Tuesday’s vote despite having voted against the Prime Minister’s deal in January, voted against taking a “No Deal Brexit” off the table because he thought it was necessary to give her all the weapons she needed in further talks with the EU.

He said: “Having worked in business and the law, I believe the ability to walk away from a negotiation is vital – removing it undermines your position and makes it more likely that you end up with a worse deal or no deal at all.”

Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin called the vote a “sad day for democracy”.

He tweeted: “Tonight, anti-Brexit MPs passed a motion they think will lead to Brexit being blocked: the first steps towards many MPs breaking their election promises to honour the EURef result are now being taken.

“A sad day for democracy.”

And Clacton MP Giles Watling also voted against taking No Deal off the table. He Tweeted: “I will say however that today I will not vote to take No Deal off the table. No sane person would negotiate anything by not being able to walk away!”

Ipswich Labour MP Sandy Martin tweeted: “A very clear victory for NOT leaving without a deal – not just the Government motion but strengthened by a cross-party amendment – PM still saying the same things like a stuck record. If we escape from this it will be despite the Tory Government.

MPs are due back in the House of Commons on Thursday to vote on a proposal to ask for a suspension of the Article 50 process – and that could provide another afternoon of drama,

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MPs from East Anglia take stock after dramtic night in Parliament

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Fire crews battle wood chippings blaze in Risby

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Orwell Bridge ‘costs businesses in Ipswich £1million a day’ every time it closes

The A14 Orwell Bridge was shut due to the high winds from Storm Gareth Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists