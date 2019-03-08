MPs from East Anglia take stock after dramtic night in Parliament

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

After a night of drama in the House of Commons, MPs from the region were taking stock after the Prime Minister was left with a stronger rejection of the No Deal option than she had hoped.

James Cartlidge felt the vote was just a gesture - but thinks another vote on a deal could be in the offing.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge voted against the amended motion because he said it was just a “gesture” without saying what should replace the No Deal option in negotiations.

But he did feel this could force extreme Brexiteers to reconsider their objections to the Prime Minister’s deal because it left them with the only option of possibly staying in the EU for a long time or accepting the only deal that was on the table.

He felt this could lead to the deal being passed at the third attempt before the March 29 deadline.

Colchester MP Will Quince, who backed Mrs May in Tuesday’s vote despite having voted against the Prime Minister’s deal in January, voted against taking a “No Deal Brexit” off the table because he thought it was necessary to give her all the weapons she needed in further talks with the EU.

He said: “Having worked in business and the law, I believe the ability to walk away from a negotiation is vital – removing it undermines your position and makes it more likely that you end up with a worse deal or no deal at all.”

Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin called the vote a “sad day for democracy”.

He tweeted: “Tonight, anti-Brexit MPs passed a motion they think will lead to Brexit being blocked: the first steps towards many MPs breaking their election promises to honour the EURef result are now being taken.

“A sad day for democracy.”

And Clacton MP Giles Watling also voted against taking No Deal off the table. He Tweeted: “I will say however that today I will not vote to take No Deal off the table. No sane person would negotiate anything by not being able to walk away!”

Ipswich Labour MP Sandy Martin tweeted: “A very clear victory for NOT leaving without a deal – not just the Government motion but strengthened by a cross-party amendment – PM still saying the same things like a stuck record. If we escape from this it will be despite the Tory Government.

MPs are due back in the House of Commons on Thursday to vote on a proposal to ask for a suspension of the Article 50 process – and that could provide another afternoon of drama,