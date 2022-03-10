Opinion

MPs should be paid reasonably - and that does mean accepting reasonable salary increases proposed by the independent watchdog. - Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

MPs are once again getting it in the neck after it was revealed that they are to receive a £2,200 pay rise despite the economic squeeze - and the protests of both Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.

I just hope they do the right thing . . . and take the pay rise as offered!

MPs' pay rises have always been hugely controversial and for decades both governments and backbenchers have been looking desperately for ways of sorting the issue without massive political fall-out.

Every pay rise I can remember has been controversial - however it's been offered. Until very recent times MPs were in a very select band of workers who were able to choose their own salary rises.

That produced some wizard wheezes in the Palace of Westminster. In the early 2000s there was uproar about MPs' pay rises so they decided to give themselves a tiny amount.

But then they reformed the expenses system, enabling them to claim for just about anything - and 10 years later the whole edifice came down in the scandal which showed MPs had claimed for everything from duck houses and moat cleaning to a packet of chocolate digestives!

In the fall-out after that scandal, it was decided that MPs' salaries should not be decided by themselves - but by the new Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) which would link their salary to a grade in the civil service.

Last year that grade, along with most higher grades, found their salaries had been frozen because of the financial belt-tightening required as we started to emerge from the Covid pandemic.

This year they've been given a 2.7% rise, just under half the current inflation rate, which for MPs on just under £82,000 takes their salary up to just over £84,000 - a rise of £2,200.

Of course, after income tax and National Insurance is taken off (about 40% for a higher-rate taxpayer) the rise will be nearer £1,300.

So the increased cost of the 650 MPs' salaries to the exchequer is about £850,000 a year. I hate to break it to you, but while that might be a huge amount to you or me, to the government that is very small change.

What would £850,000 buy in the NHS? How far would it go at the Ministry of Defence - or on the DWP's benefits bill?

The fact is MPs' salaries aren't going to break the bank. But should they decline the rise to "set an example"? We have to ask what an MP is worth. What does the public think an MP's job should be ranked alongside?

I'm sure there are some who think that MPs should not be paid at all - they should do it for the pride in representing their constituents. That was the situation in the early 20th century.

That would be fine for privately wealthy MPs like Rishi Sunak and Jacob Rees-Mogg, but it might be a challenge to persuade mere mortals who need to earn a crust to do it for no pay.

At present MPs are paid on a par with a senior local solicitor from outside London or a senior headteacher - a very comfortable salary but hardly outrageous. And remember many (well, not too many in Suffolk!) don't have great job security and could be booted out by voters at the next general election.

Some might want to see them earn considerably less - but would that affect the calibre of candidates in winnable seats?

There seems to be a widespread dislike of MPs earning extra money away from Westminster (unless they're seen to be doing some useful like working in the NHS) so is it reasonable to expect people who may be earning considerable sums to take a massive cut in salary and lifestyle to enter parliament?

MPs are, of course, not all the same and bring very different skills to their jobs. For some the salary is little more than pocket money. For most it is by far the major part of their income.

If we want to have the best possible calibre of legislators we have to be prepared to reward them reasonably - and the current system looks like the best we could come up with, no matter what the party leaders might say.



