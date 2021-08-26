Opinion

Published: 5:30 AM August 26, 2021

The last thing this country really needs is for the wearing of facemasks to become a party political issue as people are starting to find their feet now the Covid pandemic appears to be finally loosening its grip on the country - and the rest of the world.

But as I watched last week's debate in the House of Commons and saw and heard many comments afterwards, I was left with the fear that we could be moving in the same direction as the US where the issue has become very political.

And that will worry a significant number of people who are justifiably concerned about the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths - and could seriously worry many who want to get out and start living again but are fearful about other people's attitudes to the pandemic.

Over the last few weeks, since the formal easing of restrictions, we have had a stream of government experts and advisers - led by Chris Whitty, Sir Patrick Vallance and Jonathan Van Tam - telling us that while it is no longer a requirement to wear a face mask, it is official government advice to do so when you are in a crowded, indoor space.

They have also made it clear that the real beneficiaries of wearing a face mask are not the wearer, but the other people near the wearer - it is far more likely to stop your germs getting out than preventing other people's germs getting in.

There were far more masks on display on the Opposition benches during the Afghanistan debate - but this really should not be a party political issue if politicians want to encourage people back to living a more normal life.

The Chamber of the House of Commons during the Afghanistan debate was almost the definition of a crowded, indoor space with hundreds of people crammed in grunting, cheering and heckling - none of them able to observe even the most basic social distancing advice.

So one has to ask why Tory MPs almost en masse seemed determined to make a point of not wearing masks. What was their thinking?

Do they believe the know more about the transmission of Covid than the experts who are telling them to wear masks in confined, crowded spaces?

In that case why aren't they calling for the sacking of Messrs Whitty, Vallance and Van Tam because they clearly don't believe their advice - and why pay them high salaries for duff advice?

My suspicion is the decision of the MPs wasn't really thought out like that at all - they were simply following the herd mentality and not wanting to give the impression that they were weaker than their colleagues.

I'm not sure that exactly fills the electorate with confidence about their ability to use their own brain cells in making crucial decisions!

Why this is important is the example it sets for the rest of the country - and the ability of it to emerge from the pandemic.

There ae still many millions of people very worried about the relaxation - not least the 3.7m people who have been identified as being Clinically Extremely Vulnerable by the government.

These nervous and vulnerable people have as much right to go out shopping, to cinemas, restaurants and pubs as anyone else - but if they see the majority of people not taking safety measures they will be concerned and could end up feeling trapped in their homes.

Statistics show that most shoppers are still wearing masks indoors - which is helping to make people feel more confident - but to truly get back to somewhere nearer how things were pre-March 2020 takes a community as well as an individual commitment.

I know many people who won't go to pubs because they don't like the idea of going back to the crush at the bar. They're worried about going to the theatre because they don't have faith that the person next to them will be as diligent as they are in wearing a mask.

And they're worried about taking unnecessary train or bus trips because they don't know that everyone is going to do all they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

This week's news that Latitude did not appear to be linked to a major spike in Covid cases is encouraging for those who do want to get on with their lives and things do feel better than they have been.

But there does need to be an understanding that many people remain nervous - and those in a position of responsibility need to understand that they really should help to reassure those who are concerned by the changes.