MPs given taste of military life during RAF visit

Published: 9:28 AM December 14, 2020

The MPs' visit to RAF Honington took place as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

MPs were given an insight into military life when they visited Suffolk’s RAF Honington airbase for a day.

The Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme is designed to give politicians 15 days of close-up military experience a year, to help better inform their decision-making in the House of Commons.

The MPs' visit to RAF Honington was hosted by Station Commander Matt Radnall and RAF Force Protection Force Commander, Air Commodore Scott Miller - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

The MPs were able to meet with a wider variety of personnel from across the station and were showed the key role of the RAF Force Protection Force, which is made up of the RAF Police and RAF Regiment.

The parliamentarians were shown a virtual reality training system currently undergoing early trials, as well as operational demonstrations of airfield and close quarter battle techniques.

MPs were shown a virtual reality training system currently undergoing trials - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

The day was hosted by Station Commander Matt Radnall and RAF Force Protection Force Commander, Air Commodore Scott Miller.

MPs visited RAF Honington for the day - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

You may also want to watch:

Staying socially distanced throughout, the MPs were able to discuss all aspects of RAF life, including how personnel have managed during the pandemic.

The parliamentarians discussed all aspects of military life with personnel at RAF Honington - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

The visiting MPs were Conservatives Rob Butler, Virginia Crosbie, Marco Longhi, Robin Millar and Robbie Moore; Labour’s Charlotte Nicholls; and the Scottish Nationalist Party’s David Linden MP and Brendan O’Hara.