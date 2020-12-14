MPs given taste of military life during RAF visit
- Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF
MPs were given an insight into military life when they visited Suffolk’s RAF Honington airbase for a day.
The Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme is designed to give politicians 15 days of close-up military experience a year, to help better inform their decision-making in the House of Commons.
The MPs were able to meet with a wider variety of personnel from across the station and were showed the key role of the RAF Force Protection Force, which is made up of the RAF Police and RAF Regiment.
The parliamentarians were shown a virtual reality training system currently undergoing early trials, as well as operational demonstrations of airfield and close quarter battle techniques.
The day was hosted by Station Commander Matt Radnall and RAF Force Protection Force Commander, Air Commodore Scott Miller.
You may also want to watch:
Staying socially distanced throughout, the MPs were able to discuss all aspects of RAF life, including how personnel have managed during the pandemic.
The visiting MPs were Conservatives Rob Butler, Virginia Crosbie, Marco Longhi, Robin Millar and Robbie Moore; Labour’s Charlotte Nicholls; and the Scottish Nationalist Party’s David Linden MP and Brendan O’Hara.
Most Read
- 1 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
- 2 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
- 3 From the stands: A toxic return to Portman Road for Ipswich Town fans
- 4 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
- 5 Car stolen from town centre
- 6 50 more pub quiz questions to test your knowledge
- 7 Sink hole opens up on busy road
- 8 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier?
- 9 Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich
- 10 Concern over Christmas gatherings as Covid rates soar in Essex