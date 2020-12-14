News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News

MPs given taste of military life during RAF visit

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 9:28 AM December 14, 2020   
Visit to RAF Honington by members of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme on the 10th December 2020

The MPs' visit to RAF Honington took place as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

MPs were given an insight into military life when they visited Suffolk’s RAF Honington airbase for a day. 

The Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme is designed to give politicians 15 days of close-up military experience a year, to help better inform their decision-making in the House of Commons. 

Visit to RAF Honington by members of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme on the 10th December 2020

The MPs' visit to RAF Honington was hosted by Station Commander Matt Radnall and RAF Force Protection Force Commander, Air Commodore Scott Miller - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

The MPs were able to meet with a wider variety of personnel from across the station and were showed the key role of the RAF Force Protection Force, which is made up of the RAF Police and RAF Regiment. 

The parliamentarians were shown a virtual reality training system currently undergoing early trials, as well as operational demonstrations of airfield and close quarter battle techniques.

 

Visit to RAF Honington by members of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme on the 10th December 2020

MPs were shown a virtual reality training system currently undergoing trials - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

The day was hosted by Station Commander Matt Radnall and RAF Force Protection Force Commander, Air Commodore Scott Miller.

Visit to RAF Honington by members of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme on the 10th December 2020

MPs visited RAF Honington for the day - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

You may also want to watch:

Staying socially distanced throughout, the MPs were able to discuss all aspects of RAF life, including how personnel have managed during the pandemic.

 

Visit to RAF Honington by members of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme on the 10th December 2020

The parliamentarians discussed all aspects of military life with personnel at RAF Honington - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

The visiting MPs were Conservatives Rob Butler, Virginia Crosbie, Marco Longhi, Robin Millar and Robbie Moore; Labour’s Charlotte Nicholls; and the Scottish Nationalist Party’s David Linden MP and Brendan O’Hara.

 

Visit to RAF Honington by members of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme on the 10th December 2020

The visit to RAF Honington gave MPs an insight into military life, to help inform their decision-making in the House of Commons - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF

Most Read

  1. 1 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
  2. 2 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
  3. 3 From the stands: A toxic return to Portman Road for Ipswich Town fans
  1. 4 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
  2. 5 Car stolen from town centre
  3. 6 50 more pub quiz questions to test your knowledge
  4. 7 Sink hole opens up on busy road
  5. 8 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier? 
  6. 9 Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich
  7. 10 Concern over Christmas gatherings as Covid rates soar in Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under...

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk

Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Football

'We have to wake up before the horse has bolted' - Lambert on 2-0 home...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

The Suffolk pubs rated as some of the best in the country

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus