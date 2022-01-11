Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's principal private secretary, and Dan Rosenfield, the Prime Minister's chief of staff sitting behind Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a recent cabinet meeting - Credit: PA

The latest lockdown party revelations from Downing Street are putting more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson - but MPs in this area are waiting to see the result of the official inquiry before rushing to judgement.

The latest row is centred on a drinks party in the Number 10 garden for staff which was held on May 20, 2020 - the day government ministers changed the official lockdown rules to allow people to meet just one person from outside their household in a public space.

An invitation to the party was sent by the Prime Minister's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds to 100 members of Downing Street staff, asking them to "bring your own booze." Between 30 and 40 turned up and there have been reports that Boris and Carrie Johnson were there for part of the time.