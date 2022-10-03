MPs warn government not to forget Suffolk in levelling up agenda

MPs have warned the government not to abandon Suffolk's levelling up agenda in the wake of the latest set of growth plans. - Credit: Archant/House of Commons/Office of James Cartlidge MP

Suffolk MPs have warned the government not to abandon Suffolk's 'levelling up' projects in the wake of Liz Truss's mini-budget.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous called for the government to keep "pressing ahead" with the levelling up agenda following the most recent announcements.

"The government has promoted their mini-budget and for their growth plan to operate properly, you need to press ahead with levelling up," said Mr Aldous.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: House of Commons

"We need investment in infrastructure, particularly schools to help people realise their aspirations and partake in the benefits of growth.

Mr Aldous pointed to the opportunity for government support and investment in East Anglia through projects such as Sizewell C and offshore wind options.

He added: "It's still glaringly obvious that we need improved accessibility and connectivity to our region.

"The missing link is upgrades to our railways – particularly improvements to the Haughley Junction."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said levelling up needs to remain a top priority.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. - Credit: House of Commons

He said: "I was pleased to lead on the Borough Council's levelling up bid and I've been having conversations with the relevant ministers to get that expedited."

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter highlighted funding already secured for Suffolk areas, saying: "We are committed to ensuring that levelling up continues to benefit Suffolk with £50 million already secured for Lowestoft and Ipswich through the town deals.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dr Poulter said more significant investment is on the way through the Suffolk County Deal which is expected to be announced shortly.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge expressed strong support for the levelling up agenda, adding: "It has to be stressed that economic imbalance between regions is one of the UK's longest standing structural policy problems and dealing with it is in the interest of the wealthier parts, where house prices are so high."

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. - Credit: House of Commons

"We need to keep driving job creation and investment to those areas historically less favoured," said Mr Cartlidge.

"Yes, we want Suffolk to get its share but it's also in our interest to help the north and former industrial areas, so that the nation as a whole grows more sustainably."

Deputy prime minister and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey. - Credit: House of Commons

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, who is also deputy prime minister, said: "We will continue to level up. The prime minister was very clear that she wants to improve quality of life for all."