Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mr and Mrs Christmas parted as she dies days before 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:22 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:36 08 November 2018

Chris and Kay Christmas celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at home in Brandon. The couple met in India whilst serving in the army there. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Chris and Kay Christmas celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at home in Brandon. The couple met in India whilst serving in the army there. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant

They were the couple for whom it is Christmas every day. Now Mr and Mrs Christmas, who shared their seasonal surname for 74 years, have been parted after she died just five days before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

Kay and Chris Christmas at home in Brandon. The couple were together for 74 years tunil Mrs Christmas death this week. Picture: Sonya DuncanKay and Chris Christmas at home in Brandon. The couple were together for 74 years tunil Mrs Christmas death this week. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Chris and Kay Christmas became well known in their home town of Brandon, where Mr Christmas, a 101-year-old decorated veteran, even turned on the festive lights in recognition of his contribution to the local community.

At the time Mrs Christmas, formerly Kay Carton, who died on Monday, described her marital surname as “absolutely lovely”.

The couple’s daughter Joan Dawes said: “I think she enjoyed it. She was a nursing sister so she liked being Sister Christmas. That probably helped cheer up the patients I would imagine.”

Chris and Kay Christmas get married on May 1, 1944, in India where they were serving in the forces. Picture: Sonya DuncanChris and Kay Christmas get married on May 1, 1944, in India where they were serving in the forces. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Shortly after her death the family received a call from Buckingham Palace to saying the card marking what would have been her 100th birthday was on the way.

“I didn’t tell them she had passed away,” said Mrs Dawes. “I thought she would really like to have it on her coffin, so we’re going to let them deliver it. If she is still around she will be very happy.”

Mr and Mrs Christmas met while serving with the forces, Mr Christmas was a major in the British Indian Army’s 44th Airborne Division at the time, while Mrs Christmas was a nurse with the Queen Alexandra Imperial Military Nursing Service.

Kay Christmas was a nurse with the Queen Alexandra Imperial Military Nursing Service serving in INdia when she met her husband. Picture: Sonya DuncanKay Christmas was a nurse with the Queen Alexandra Imperial Military Nursing Service serving in INdia when she met her husband. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The pair married on May 1, 1944 before being whisked off to spend their honeymoon near the Himalayas in northern India in a luxury train provided by the Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII.

Mrs Dawes said: “I was conceived out there. Mum got sent back when she was six months pregnant. She was sick the whole way on those old boats. It was still during the war so they were being bombed.”

Today the couple have a granddaughter, a grandson, two great granddaughters, whilst a great grandson is due in February.

Mr Christmas joined the army at the age of 16 and served in India, the Middle East and Europe for around 20 years. Picture: Sonya DuncanMr Christmas joined the army at the age of 16 and served in India, the Middle East and Europe for around 20 years. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Mr Christmas is originally from Sussex, whilst Mrs Christmas grew up in Essex, but they moved to Brandon about 25 years ago.

“They love it here and they chose well because all the support they’ve had has been incredible. The neighbours, the carers, the home, even the ambulance trust have all been amazing,” said their daughter, who lives in Tours, France.

Mr Christmas is coming to terms with his wife’s death. “He is an old soldier. He is amazing but he is a bit lost as you can imagine. We are going to wrap him up and take him back to France with us after the funeral. Keep him close for a bit.”

Topic Tags:

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Don't Miss

Rodin’s The Kiss will embrace art lovers passions

Auguste Rodin, The Kiss Picture: COPYRIGHT TATE, LONDON 2018

Nostalgia The last days of war: A bloody domestic tragedy at home, and sudden talk abroad of ‘instant and unconditional surrender’

Flashback: The Great War took people from their regular lives and pitched them into unimaginable situations. This was among a collection of photographs discovered by Bury St Edmunds man Ernie Broom Picture: ERNIE BROOM/ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24