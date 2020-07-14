E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Courgette seeds recalled by Suffolk firm over sickness fears

PUBLISHED: 10:19 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 14 July 2020

Suffolk firm Mr Fothergill's has recalled a batch of its courgette seeds over sickness fears Picture: MARGOUILLATPHOTOS/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk firm Mr Fothergill's has recalled a batch of its courgette seeds over sickness fears Picture: MARGOUILLATPHOTOS/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

This content is subject to copyright.

A Suffolk seed firm is warning vegetable growers that courgettes grown from its seeds could cause stomach upsets and sickness if eaten.

Mr Fothergill’s is recalling a batch of its courgette seeds over fears produce could lead to stomach upsets.

The firm, based in Kentford, near Newmarket, issued the warning after discovering some of its own brand courgette seed packs could contain seeds leading to bitter tasting fruits.

It is believed the bitter taste comes from an unusually high level of cucurbitacins – which normally exist in small amounts – and could potentially lead to stomach cramps, diarrhoea and sickness if the vegetable is eaten.

In a statement, the firm said it was an “extremely rare” problem and stressed it was the first time it had faced the issue in more than 40 years of trading.

The statement read: “The incidence of this problem is extremely rare, but not unknown. It is not an issue listed by the Horticultural Trades Association, whose caution labelling guidelines we voluntarily and rigorously follow.

“It can come from issues with cross-pollination in the seed production cycle and is untraceable before growing out again for harvest.

“We have tracked the problem to one particular batch of seed which comes from a grower with the most meticulous growing and husbandry routines.”

The firm believes only its own brand courgette seed packs labelled “I” on the rear of the pack (near to the sow by date) are affected by the issue.

Those who believe they may have grown vegetables from the batch are asked to discard them, and those who have a packet of seeds to return for a replacement should contact the firm here.

The statement added: “Please be assured that we take every precaution to maintain the quality of our seed stock.

“In this instance we are withdrawing the rogue batch from all sales outlets and in-house stocks.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for inquiry after hundreds of patients sent to care homes without coronavirus tests

Hundreds of care home patients were discharged from hospitals without Covid-19 tests in Suffolk at the start of the pandemic, it has emerged (stock photo) Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Horse riding equipment worth £30,000 stolen from barn

Horse riding equipment was stolen from a barn near Stowmarket, Suffolk police said (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

20 albums you didn’t realise were turning 20 this year

U2's Bono performs on stage at the U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA IMAGES

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Daughter inspires her father to continue 37 year career in osteopathy

Phillip Tanswell and daughter Thecla have joined forces to keep the business going after 37 years. Picture: WAYNE TANSWELL