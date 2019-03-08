E-edition Read the EADT online edition
World's largest container ship arrives at the Port of Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 07:27 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:33 06 September 2019

The MSC Gulsun arrived at Felixstowe via Rotterdam Picture: MSC RIGHTS

The MSC Gulsun arrived at Felixstowe via Rotterdam Picture: MSC RIGHTS

The world's largest container ship - MSC Gulsun - has arrived at the Port of Felixstowe.

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in the early hours of this morning Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

The colossal vessel, which is as longer than the Empire State Building is tall - docked at the port in the early hours of this morning, Friday, September 6.

The ship had made its way overnight from Rotterdam to the Suffolk port on its journey to Suez in Egypt.

Manufacturers of the mammoth ship say it has the lowest carbon footprint of any container craft and can haul same as 1,358 Boeing 747 aircrafts.

The ship, which at 400m long is the length of four football pitches, can carry 223 million bananas, 47,512 cars or 2.94 million washing machines.

The ship, which is longer than the height of the Empire State Building, can carry 223 million bananas Picture: MSC RIGHTSThe ship, which is longer than the height of the Empire State Building, can carry 223 million bananas Picture: MSC RIGHTS

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer's £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

'He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off' - Keane attacks Walters' lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

