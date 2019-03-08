World's largest container ship arrives at the Port of Felixstowe

The MSC Gulsun arrived at Felixstowe via Rotterdam Picture: MSC RIGHTS Archant

The world's largest container ship - MSC Gulsun - has arrived at the Port of Felixstowe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in the early hours of this morning Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in the early hours of this morning Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

The colossal vessel, which is as longer than the Empire State Building is tall - docked at the port in the early hours of this morning, Friday, September 6.

The ship had made its way overnight from Rotterdam to the Suffolk port on its journey to Suez in Egypt.

Manufacturers of the mammoth ship say it has the lowest carbon footprint of any container craft and can haul same as 1,358 Boeing 747 aircrafts.

The ship, which at 400m long is the length of four football pitches, can carry 223 million bananas, 47,512 cars or 2.94 million washing machines.

The ship, which is longer than the height of the Empire State Building, can carry 223 million bananas Picture: MSC RIGHTS The ship, which is longer than the height of the Empire State Building, can carry 223 million bananas Picture: MSC RIGHTS

Did you take any pictures of the huge ship as it docked at Felixstowe? Email newsroom@archant.co.uk