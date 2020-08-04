E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

PUBLISHED: 15:26 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 04 August 2020

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The air ambulance has been called to the A12 at Farnham after a multi-car crash involving as many as five vehicles.

Suffolk police said the incident happened on westbound carriageway, heading towards Ipswich, at 2.50pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the crash involved between four and five cars, with officers closing the road in both directions.

The air ambulance was called to the scene, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Fire crews from Framlingham, Leiston and Aldeburgh were also called to assist in the recovery.

