Nine-year-old completes walk with mum to raise funds for hospital appeal

A nine-year-old girl and her mother walked 25 kilometres around Bury St Edmunds to raise money for a hospital appeal.

Ishara Ali and her daughter Aliyah took on the distance across two days, with the target of reaching all the “Welcome to Bury St Edmunds” road signs on the outskirts of the town.

The youngster, who is a pupil at Sebert Wood School, and her mum raised a total of £393.75 for the appeal - set up by the My WiSH Charity, which supports the work of West Suffolk Hospital.

They walked the walk on the last weekend of November. Aliyah said she had a few aches and pains but said she felt “nice” after completing the distance.

“I was fine and I felt really good after I did it,” she added.

The #25 appeal was set up back in September as the 15th day of the month marked the 25th birthday of My WiSH, which wants to spend the following 12 months marking the occasion.

Ishara, who is a lecturer at the Colchester Institute, said the idea for the walk came from her daughter after they had watched the Pride in Britain awards.

She said: “We were watching it and saw how they help people and Aliyah said she wanted to do something.”

Her father Mohamed, who had worked at the hospital as an anaesthetist before moving to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and her younger sister Aayath, four - who had been treated at the West Suffolk were also the spark for the initiative.

Ishara said: “Aliyah wanted to do something for the NHS and we looked around to find what we could do and she initially said about a cycle ride but we decided on walking and she was all up for it.

“We know how hard they work at the hospital and it felt right to do something for them.”

To get involved with the appeal, call My WiSH on 01284 713466 or email fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk