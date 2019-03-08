Video

Meet the mum who celebrates Christmas twice a year

She might be 'crackers' but this mum-of-three decorates her home twice a year because of her love for Christmas.

As soon as fireworks night is over and done with Tess Wilding is in the loft pulling out the Christmas decorations to transform her home into a winter wonderland.

The 31-year-old from Sudbury gets into the Christmas spirit early every year, taking as long as five days to kit out her entire home in Aldeburgh with trees, ornaments, tinsel and life-size elves.

Not only does she celebrate Christmas early, but she also hosts a 'Junemas' at the halfway point - reenacting Christmas day with a roast dinner, Christmas crackers, board games, cheese and crackers and of course, a present exchange.

Speaking of her love for Christmas, the housekeeper said: "The Queen has two birthdays so why can't I have two Christmases.

"I suffered with depression about three years ago and realised that I was most happiest around Christmas. So instead of enjoying it for one month we've always enjoyed it for two. It just brings me so much happiness."

Tess is a mother to 12-year-old Millie, 11-year-old Riley and Bentley who is aged seven. She says her kids love it when November comes around and the trees come down.

Tess usually has three trees in her home but this year she has gone one step further adding a fourth tree to her list - with one a rainbow tree and another covered in peacocks.

Each year, Tess mixes it up and chooses a different Christmas idea for the living room - with her dining room always having a Grinch theme.

Last year she had a gingerman theme and this year she admits she has "gone a bit mad with the nutcrackers".

She said: "I think we've got around 12 nutcrackers in the house, along with the new life-size elves which I love."

"My mum probably thinks I'm crazy, but she loves coming down and seeing the house once its decorated, as do my friends," added Tess. "They have even said they might be joining me and the kids for Junemas."

The Wilding family have been celebrating 'Junemas' for the last two years.

Their celebrations begin on June 24, which is 'Junemas Eve' - where they watch Christmas movies and the kids wear Christmas pyjamas.

Tess explained: "On Junemas morning it's your traditional Christmas morning - we have a Christmas tree with a few gifts under and we exchange one present each at the dining room table. We then have a Christmas dinner in the afternoon and we pull Christmas crackers which I have stocked up on from Christmas day, as you obviously can't buy them anywhere in June."

In the evening they get the board games out and the celebrations continue.

When asked about what her friends and family think, Tess said: "I get a lot of positive reactions.

"A lot of people will probably think I'm mad but I don't care as to me Christmas is the best time of the year and it's when I am most happiest.

"That's why I invented Junemas - I don't want to get this happy buzz only once a year."

