Toddler left with red 'burn marks' after eating Daddies squirty ketchup

Leanne Bullard and her 18-month-old daughter Alice Pictrure: LEANNE BULLARD Archant

An 18-month-old toddler who came out in a red rash after tomato ketchup had an allergic reaction to a chemical used exclusively in the squeezy bottles of the Daddies sauce, her mother has warned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

18-month-old Alice Bullard had an allergic reaction to Daddies sauce Picture:: LEANNE BULLARD 18-month-old Alice Bullard had an allergic reaction to Daddies sauce Picture:: LEANNE BULLARD

Leanne Bullard's toddler, Alice, came out in the rash after spilling Daddies Tomato Ketchup on herself on Friday, June 14.

Leanne was bathing her after dinner when she noticed bright red marks on her daughter's skin.

Thankfully, the rash went down and the youngster recovered.

When Mrs Bullard contacted parent company Heinz to complain, she was told that Daddies ketchup in a plastic bottle contains potassium sorbate, which some youngsters are allergic to - and she was told the chemical is not present in the glass bottle version of the sauce.

Mrs Bullard said she is keen for other parents to be aware their child may have a similar reaction.

She said: "I buy the plastic bottle because it is handier than glass.

"This was the first time I had bought Daddies for Alice.

You may also want to watch:

"Being a toddler she had it all over herself.

"When I wiped it off, underneath she was bright red and it looked like she had been scolded.

"Afterwards I thought, I can't be the only one in this situation."

She posted what had happened to Alice on the Halesworth Community Voice Facebook page to spread awareness among parents. She got a strong reaction, with other parents saying their children had also reacted to other dipping sauces.

Mrs Bullard, a mother-of-three, said she just wants other parents to be aware.

A spokesman for Heinz, which produces Daddies Tomato Ketchup, said: "We were very sorry to hear about Leanne's experience.

"From the information shared it may have been a reaction to the potassium sorbate which is widely used in some foods as a preservative and is part of the recipe for Daddies Tomato Ketchup in plastic bottles.

"We have confirmed with Leanne that Daddies Tomato Ketchup in glass bottles is made without potassium sorbate because of a different filling process, and it is not used in Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

"Of course the details of these recipes are clearly labelled."

He said they had sent her a voucher for a new bottle of sauce.