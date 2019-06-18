Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Toddler left with red 'burn marks' after eating Daddies squirty ketchup

18 June, 2019 - 19:00
Leanne Bullard and her 18-month-old daughter Alice Pictrure: LEANNE BULLARD

Leanne Bullard and her 18-month-old daughter Alice Pictrure: LEANNE BULLARD

Archant

An 18-month-old toddler who came out in a red rash after tomato ketchup had an allergic reaction to a chemical used exclusively in the squeezy bottles of the Daddies sauce, her mother has warned.

18-month-old Alice Bullard had an allergic reaction to Daddies sauce Picture:: LEANNE BULLARD18-month-old Alice Bullard had an allergic reaction to Daddies sauce Picture:: LEANNE BULLARD

Leanne Bullard's toddler, Alice, came out in the rash after spilling Daddies Tomato Ketchup on herself on Friday, June 14.

Leanne was bathing her after dinner when she noticed bright red marks on her daughter's skin.

Thankfully, the rash went down and the youngster recovered.

When Mrs Bullard contacted parent company Heinz to complain, she was told that Daddies ketchup in a plastic bottle contains potassium sorbate, which some youngsters are allergic to - and she was told the chemical is not present in the glass bottle version of the sauce.

Mrs Bullard said she is keen for other parents to be aware their child may have a similar reaction.

She said: "I buy the plastic bottle because it is handier than glass.

"This was the first time I had bought Daddies for Alice.

You may also want to watch:

"Being a toddler she had it all over herself.

"When I wiped it off, underneath she was bright red and it looked like she had been scolded.

"Afterwards I thought, I can't be the only one in this situation."

She posted what had happened to Alice on the Halesworth Community Voice Facebook page to spread awareness among parents. She got a strong reaction, with other parents saying their children had also reacted to other dipping sauces.

Mrs Bullard, a mother-of-three, said she just wants other parents to be aware.

A spokesman for Heinz, which produces Daddies Tomato Ketchup, said: "We were very sorry to hear about Leanne's experience.

"From the information shared it may have been a reaction to the potassium sorbate which is widely used in some foods as a preservative and is part of the recipe for Daddies Tomato Ketchup in plastic bottles.

"We have confirmed with Leanne that Daddies Tomato Ketchup in glass bottles is made without potassium sorbate because of a different filling process, and it is not used in Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

"Of course the details of these recipes are clearly labelled."

He said they had sent her a voucher for a new bottle of sauce.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Toddler left with red ‘burn marks’ after eating Daddies squirty ketchup

Leanne Bullard and her 18-month-old daughter Alice Pictrure: LEANNE BULLARD

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Care home support worker locked herself in toilet after being sexually assaulted, court hears

Man on trial at Ipswich Crown Court over claims he sexually abused a colleague. Picture: ARCHANT

Dominic Raab knocked out of Tory leadership race

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS/PA WIRE

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists