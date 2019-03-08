Mum's heartbreak after son 'left for dead' in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A mum has expressed her shock and heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside of a pub, leaving him with a fractured skull and potential brain damage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, near to Tubby Isaacs fish bar.

Read more: Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

HHis mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she could not believe the extent of the injuries her son received following the attack.

She said: "I am shocked that someone could continuously kick him while he lay there unconscious on the floor.

"They left him for dead. People get killed from this kind of thing."

She explained that her son, who she claims hardly ever goes out, was celebrating a friend's birthday at The Loft before meeting up with another friend for a drink.

He was punched and "knocked out" unconscious on the floor, before being kicked several times.

His condition is currently described as being critical but stable, and he has a serious head injury.

The victim's mum said her son woke up in hospital and cannot remember anything, but has sustained some potentially life-changing injuries which have left her and his family heartbroken.

She added: "The next 48 hours are crucial and doctors are talking about referring him to Addenbrooke's to have brain surgery. He's suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a fractured eye socket which could change his life.

"You never think something like this would happen to your family.

Two teenage boys, both aged 18 - one from Clacton and another from Holland-on-Sea - have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have recordings on their phones or who may have been driving past with dashcam footage at the time, to call Clacton CID on 101.

Read more: Two teenagers arrested after assault leaves victim in critical condition

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit a report through their website.