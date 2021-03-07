Jewellery competition to 'lift the spirits of mums'
- Credit: SUZANNE PATTINSON
Children are being given the chance to design a one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery to thank lockdown mums this Mother's Day.
Suffolk mum Suzanne Pattinson, founder of Soul Purpose Jewellery, a business born in lockdown 2020, has launched the competition for children between the ages of four and 16.
All of the designs will feature on the website www.soulpurposejewellery.com and will be put to the vote via the Soul Purpose Jewellery social media channels and email database.
The winning design will be developed, made and gifted to the child’s mum.
As a mum-of-two and a friend to many who have struggled to stay positive during lockdown, Suzanne, 35, said: “This past year has thrown up so many challenges for parents and I want to give a lucky winner the opportunity to gift their mum something really special and meaningful.
“This is about allowing a child to create something that they think their mum will love. I have kept the age range broad because I think young ones can still create something using simple shapes and stencils that can be brought to life in one way or another.
She added: "Wearing a one off piece, designed by your child will be priceless for many and I am hoping it will lift the spirits of mums across the nation."
A scanned picture of each submission can be sent to info@soulpurposejewellery.com and must contain the full name and age of the child as well as full name and contact details of a parent/guardian over the age of 18.
The closing date is March 13 at 11.59pm.
