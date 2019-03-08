Mum-of-three left partially blind after hitting head on bedroom shelf

Lynn, 54, pictured with her granddaughter after recovering from her surgery.

A Suffolk mum says she has been forced to "start her life again" after bumping her head on a shelf and suffering a freak head injury.

The accident left Lynn Palmer partially blind in her left eye.

Former social worker Lynn Palmer accidentally caught her head on the metal hinge of her bedroom shelf when she was digging out her children's presents on Christmas Eve six years ago.

The 54-year-old immediately saw the cut, but brushed off the nausea she felt and carried on with her day to avoid 'spoiling' the festive celebrations.

She said: "I woke up on Christmas morning and all I could see out of my left eye was a flock of birds and it was very distracting - and also pretty scary."

The mother-of-three, whose youngest daughter was 13 at the time, continued with Christmas Day activities despite being in severe pain, eventually visiting Ipswich Eye Hospital a few days later after being referred by an opticians in London.

Lynn Palmer, pictured with her three daughters, says the accident has "completely changed her life".

Initially, doctors said nothing was wrong with her eye, but she was asked to return if the problem were to continue.

A few weeks later she saw a retinal specialist at the hospital who examined her and sent her off for an emergency operation the following day - discovering that the knock had caused her retina to detach, leading to the compromised eyesight.

Lynn said: "It was all very scary how quickly I was rushed in.

"After the operation my vision was better, but it was still quite blurry and distracting at times."

Health experts (L-R) Imani Sorhaindo, Shirley Powell and Lynn Palmer will be setting up their Wellness Hub at Sailmakers next week.

Shortly after her surgery, Lynn returned to working as a social worker at Endeavour House in Ipswich - but soon realised she would need to leave her job as the screens aggravated her intense ocular migraines.

Her pain continued, and her life was torn apart in the process.

"I split with my husband and I lost my home because I could no longer afford it," said Lynn, who has lived in Stratford St Mary for more than 30 years.

"It completely changed my life."

Lynn Palmer has now become trained as a practitioner.

When Lynn almost felt like giving up a friend introduced her to craniosacral therapy (CST).

How does CST work?

CST is a natural therapy born from osteopathy which works with the cerebral spinal fluid and central nervous system to help bodies to rest and recover.

Lynn, who also became a grandmother two years ago, said: "After just six sessions I felt completely different both mentally and physically."

After learning about CST and believing in everything it represented, Lynn decided to train as a practitioner before gaining her qualification in 2017.

She now works for Derby Cottage Clinic in Newmarket and hosts her own sessions in Mistley.

She continued: "Social work was my life, but my injury brought to the table so many more psychological problems I was facing and the stress I was under.

"CST involves hands being placed lightly on the body to listen to what is going on inside. The body often responds to this sensitive touch."

CST is suitable for everyone from newborns to the elderly.

Lynn says many business executives come to her with migraine and tooth grinding issues, tinnitus and insomnia - all are symptoms relating to high pressure and demanding careers.

Lynn will be one of three health and wellbeing specialists offering free health checks and alternative therapies at Sailmakers Shopping Centre on Friday, September 20, as part of a special health and wellbeing event.