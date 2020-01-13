Bereaved mum to hold charity ball in memory of military husband

Mandy Small, who is organising a charity ball, pictured with her son Jamie Picture: SSAFA SSAFA

A Suffolk mum is hosting a charity ball, after her military husband, Chris, took his own life in 2016.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mandy Small, who works at Ipswich Hospital as a rehabilitation assistant, will host the event on Saturday, March 14, at Hungarian Hall in Woodbridge. The event will raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, after they supported her and her son.

Chris, who served in the Royal Logistics Corps, had served 21 years as a chef in the Royal Logistics Corp, including gruelling tours of Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, Northern Ireland and two of Afghanistan. But after he took voluntary redundancy in 2014, he found it difficult to adjust to civilian life.

Mandy who served 12 years in the RAF Police, and her son, Jamie, were supported by their SSAFA caseworker, who provided vital practical assistance and emotional support, as well as bereavement counselling for Jamie.

The mum said: "SSAFA quite literally saved my life. The charity ball is a great way for me to say thank you for what they did for both me and my son."

The charity ball will feature entertainment including a live band, DJ and magician, as well as a raffle and silent auction.

Tickets are £65 per head, with tables for 10 available at £650. Ticket details are available here.

READ MORE - Widow calls for soldier who died by suicide to be honoured on memorial