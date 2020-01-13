E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bereaved mum to hold charity ball in memory of military husband

PUBLISHED: 16:54 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 13 January 2020

Mandy Small, who is organising a charity ball, pictured with her son Jamie Picture: SSAFA

Mandy Small, who is organising a charity ball, pictured with her son Jamie Picture: SSAFA

SSAFA

A Suffolk mum is hosting a charity ball, after her military husband, Chris, took his own life in 2016.

Mandy Small, who works at Ipswich Hospital as a rehabilitation assistant, will host the event on Saturday, March 14, at Hungarian Hall in Woodbridge. The event will raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, after they supported her and her son.

Chris, who served in the Royal Logistics Corps, had served 21 years as a chef in the Royal Logistics Corp, including gruelling tours of Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, Northern Ireland and two of Afghanistan. But after he took voluntary redundancy in 2014, he found it difficult to adjust to civilian life.

Mandy who served 12 years in the RAF Police, and her son, Jamie, were supported by their SSAFA caseworker, who provided vital practical assistance and emotional support, as well as bereavement counselling for Jamie.

The mum said: "SSAFA quite literally saved my life. The charity ball is a great way for me to say thank you for what they did for both me and my son."

The charity ball will feature entertainment including a live band, DJ and magician, as well as a raffle and silent auction.

Tickets are £65 per head, with tables for 10 available at £650. Ticket details are available here.

READ MORE - Widow calls for soldier who died by suicide to be honoured on memorial

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

Left-sided defender a transfer priority as Ipswich wait on Gibson’s Everton contract decision with Preston’s Earl linked

Ipswich Town have shown a strong interest in Everton defender Lewis Gibson and have been linked with Josh Earl of Preston North End. Picture: PREMIERLEAGUE/PA

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

Left-sided defender a transfer priority as Ipswich wait on Gibson’s Everton contract decision with Preston’s Earl linked

Ipswich Town have shown a strong interest in Everton defender Lewis Gibson and have been linked with Josh Earl of Preston North End. Picture: PREMIERLEAGUE/PA

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE tonight – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

Could Labour hold a leadership hustings at a conference in Ipswich?

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer is currently the favourite for the party leadership. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Vinton and Sullivan among the winners at Suffolk Schools Series B Cross Country Champs

The pace is hot at the start of the junior boys' race. Picture: ALISTAIR DICK

Fuller Flavour: Celebrating a win at last, helping a lost German fan and memories of a great day at Oxford

Jumping for joy: Alan Judge fist pumping after his first half goal to take the home side into a 3-0 lead against Accrington.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists