Muntjac deer put down after becoming trapped in railings

A muntjac deer was put down in Bury St Edmunds after becoming stuck in railings - Credit: Susan Oldfield/newzulu.com

A muntjac deer stuck in railings in Bury St Edmunds had to be put down due to its injuries.

The Suffolk Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Policing Team said it was called to help the deer in the town on Wednesday.

Big thanks to all that helped with the Muntjac trapped in railings In BSE today. Sadly, his injuries meant he had to be euthanised. We deal with many cruel people but this showed there’s more good people than bad. He had a peaceful end whilst being cuddled. RIP little man #233 pic.twitter.com/7ilphnlS2H — Suffolk Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Policing (@RuralPolicingSC) November 17, 2021

However, police confirmed on Twitter the creature had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.

Officers said the deer had a "peaceful end whilst being cuddled".