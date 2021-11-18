News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Muntjac deer put down after becoming trapped in railings

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:28 AM November 18, 2021
A muntjac deer was put down in Bury St Edmunds after becoming stuck in railings

A muntjac deer was put down in Bury St Edmunds after becoming stuck in railings - Credit: Susan Oldfield/newzulu.com

A muntjac deer stuck in railings in Bury St Edmunds had to be put down due to its injuries.

The Suffolk Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Policing Team said it was called to help the deer in the town on Wednesday.

However, police confirmed on Twitter the creature had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.

Officers said the deer had a "peaceful end whilst being cuddled".

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

