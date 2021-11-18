Muntjac deer put down after becoming trapped in railings
Published: 8:28 AM November 18, 2021
- Credit: Susan Oldfield/newzulu.com
A muntjac deer stuck in railings in Bury St Edmunds had to be put down due to its injuries.
The Suffolk Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Policing Team said it was called to help the deer in the town on Wednesday.
However, police confirmed on Twitter the creature had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.
Officers said the deer had a "peaceful end whilst being cuddled".