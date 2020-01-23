E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Factory boss reveals fire drama as crews continue to battle blaze

PUBLISHED: 09:54 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 23 January 2020

Fire crews have been called to the blaze in Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews have been called to the blaze in Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A fire broke out at a Stowmarket malt factory this morning, with 11 fire crews dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Suffolk fire and rescue service were called at 6.23am to reports of a fire at the Muntons factory at Cedars Malting, in Needham Road in Stowmarket.

Firefighters arrived to discover a silo, lifted approximately 28m in the air, was on fire.

The silo contains around 130 tonnes of grain.

Staff at the factory had initially noticed the fire around 6am.

Fire crews remain at the scene in the effort to extinguish the blaze.

Nigel Davies, managing and sustainability director at Muntons, said the fire was small in relation to the size of the factory.

He said: "The fire was caused by some smouldering grain but we don't know the root cause of it yet.

"There is a built-in water dousing system, so had it been anything bigger that would have gone off.

"As it didn't, we know that the fire is relatively small.

"However, because of what we are and the size of the operation here, there is a set number of eight to 10 fire appliances sent here automatically any time there is an incident.

"This is a relatively quiet time of year and it will make no difference to production."

There are currently 50,000 tonnes of grain stored on site, with the plant dealing with a total of 130,000 tonnes every year.

The factory produces malt for a range of uses - including the honeycomb centre of Maltesers.

The fire comes several months after nine fire crews were called to a fire at the same factory in September last year.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Factory boss reveals fire drama as crews continue to battle blaze

Fire crews have been called to the blaze in Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews called to blaze at factory

Fire engines rush to the blaze at the factory Picture: ARCHANT

Legal fight launched to block ‘cheese wedges’ housing plans

A visualisation of what the Melton Hill redevelopment could look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS/AUPG

Former World Champion Nicki Pedersen an early visitor to Foxhall as Witches announce 2020 fixtures.

Aussie fliers: Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen Picture: Steve Gardiner

Beach hut damaged on popular promenade

Beach huts along Lowestoft promenade. A beach hut near to the Claremont Pier was damaged. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists