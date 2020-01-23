Video

Factory boss reveals fire drama as crews continue to battle blaze

Fire crews have been called to the blaze in Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A fire broke out at a Stowmarket malt factory this morning, with 11 fire crews dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Suffolk fire and rescue service were called at 6.23am to reports of a fire at the Muntons factory at Cedars Malting, in Needham Road in Stowmarket.

Firefighters arrived to discover a silo, lifted approximately 28m in the air, was on fire.

The silo contains around 130 tonnes of grain.

Staff at the factory had initially noticed the fire around 6am.

Fire crews remain at the scene in the effort to extinguish the blaze.

Nigel Davies, managing and sustainability director at Muntons, said the fire was small in relation to the size of the factory.

He said: "The fire was caused by some smouldering grain but we don't know the root cause of it yet.

"There is a built-in water dousing system, so had it been anything bigger that would have gone off.

"As it didn't, we know that the fire is relatively small.

"However, because of what we are and the size of the operation here, there is a set number of eight to 10 fire appliances sent here automatically any time there is an incident.

"This is a relatively quiet time of year and it will make no difference to production."

There are currently 50,000 tonnes of grain stored on site, with the plant dealing with a total of 130,000 tonnes every year.

The factory produces malt for a range of uses - including the honeycomb centre of Maltesers.

The fire comes several months after nine fire crews were called to a fire at the same factory in September last year.