Cladding fire breaks out at huge factory

A drone shot of Muntons maltings factory, Stowmarket. Picture: MUNTONS Archant

Nine fire crews from across Suffolk are at the scene of a fourth-storey cladding fire at a Stowmarket factory.

Crews were called to the scene at the Muntons plc factory in Cedars Maltings shortly before 1pm.

Smoke is said to be seen billowing from the top floor behind a layer of cladding.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Andy James, corporate marketing manager at Muntons Ltd, said: "There is some work being done to the building and we believe there was some sort of spark and a bit of smoke seen coming from that area.

"The fire brigade responded very quickly but by the time they arrived it had resolved itself.

"There is no damage to the building and we are just waiting to return back to work."