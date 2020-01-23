Updated
Fire crews called to blaze at factory
PUBLISHED: 07:14 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 23 January 2020
Archant
Eleven fire crews have been called to a blaze at the Muntons factory in Stowmarket.
Fire crews have been called to the blaze in Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT
Suffolk fire and rescue service were called to an incident in Needham Road at 6.23am on Thursday and remain at the scene.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for the service said the fire is on top of a steel construction, later confirmed to be a silo, which is approximately 28m off the ground.
The silo contains approximately 130 tons of grain.
It is not clear yet if anyone was inside or if there are any injuries.
Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.
Comments have been disabled on this article.