Fire crews called to blaze at factory

PUBLISHED: 07:14 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 23 January 2020

Fire engines rush to the blaze at the factory Picture: ARCHANT

Eleven fire crews have been called to a blaze at the Muntons factory in Stowmarket.

Suffolk fire and rescue service were called to an incident in Needham Road at 6.23am on Thursday and remain at the scene.

A spokesman for the service said the fire is on top of a steel construction, later confirmed to be a silo, which is approximately 28m off the ground.

The silo contains approximately 130 tons of grain.

It is not clear yet if anyone was inside or if there are any injuries.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.

