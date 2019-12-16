Striking murals add splash of colour to mental health unit
PUBLISHED: 16:02 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 16 December 2019
Andy Abbott
Vibrant murals painted by patients have brightened up a mental health ward - adding a splash of colour to once-blank walls.
People being treated at Wedgwood House in Bury St Edmunds got creative and produced four paintings for the Southgate and Northgate wards.
One of the murals featured a timeline showing Hardwick Heath's history over the past 1,100 years, another depicted a mountain range, while a third captured a Caribbean beach scene.
Matron Natalie Bailey, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), said: "The murals really provided a fantastic spark of colour.
"It has given service users the chance to express their creativity."
The murals were painted in partnership with Art Branches, a not-for-profit social enterprise which works with vulnerable people to promote wellbeing through art.
Director Stephanie Hartick added: "It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm and stimulation the project has created."