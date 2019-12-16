Striking murals add splash of colour to mental health unit

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust patients at Wedgewood House in Bury St Edmunds brighten up the walls of their wards with colourful murals. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/NSFT Andy Abbott

Vibrant murals painted by patients have brightened up a mental health ward - adding a splash of colour to once-blank walls.

People being treated at Wedgwood House in Bury St Edmunds got creative and produced four paintings for the Southgate and Northgate wards.

One of the murals featured a timeline showing Hardwick Heath's history over the past 1,100 years, another depicted a mountain range, while a third captured a Caribbean beach scene.

Matron Natalie Bailey, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), said: "The murals really provided a fantastic spark of colour.

"It has given service users the chance to express their creativity."

The murals were painted in partnership with Art Branches, a not-for-profit social enterprise which works with vulnerable people to promote wellbeing through art.

Director Stephanie Hartick added: "It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm and stimulation the project has created."