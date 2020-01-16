Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies from stab wound

Brickfields Avenue was cordoned off by police on Thursday January 16 after a woman was fatally stabbed in a property in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has died after being stabbed in Newmarket last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have now launched a murder enquiry and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.

Police were called shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16 to a property in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket, to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Paramedics and the air ambulance attended the incident but the woman sadly died at the scene.

Police cordoned off the street and this morning remain at the scene as investigations continue.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Suffolk police said: "Enquiries are on-going into the incident and investigations are at an early stage, but it is believed that the parties involved were known to each other."

Anyone with information about the incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 400 of 16 January 2020