Woman died after stabbing in Newmarket

Police at a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, as a 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed Picture: PA DO NOT REUSE AFTER THE EVENT

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman sustained fatal stab wounds in Newmarket last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A woman has died after a stabbing in Birkfields Avenue, Newmarket. Picture: PA A woman has died after a stabbing in Birkfields Avenue, Newmarket. Picture: PA

Police have now launched a murder enquiry following the incident in Birkfields Avenue. They have arrested a 28-year-old man.

Police were called shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16 to a property in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket, to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Paramedics and the air ambulance attended the incident but the woman sadly died at the scene.

Police cordoned off the street and this morning remain at the scene as investigations continue.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Suffolk police said: "Enquiries are on-going into the incident and investigations are at an early stage, but it is believed that the parties involved were known to each other."

Anyone with information about the incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 400 of 16 January 2020