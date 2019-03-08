Video

Fatal stabbing 'could be linked to drugs'

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Detectives believe the murder of a "devoted father" in Colchester may have been linked to the sale of drugs.

Mr Brown was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7 Picture: ARCHANT Mr Brown was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7 Picture: ARCHANT

Murdoch Brown, 31, from Colchester, was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7.

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of hypovolemic shock, due to blood loss from stab wounds to the legs.

A second man, identified as 44-year-old Robert Brown, was also believed to have been hurt but left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He has since been located and is not seriously injured.

Witnesses said up to 20 police cars were at the scene of the stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS Witnesses said up to 20 police cars were at the scene of the stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS

Police are now appealing for photos or footage of any drug dealing activity on the Greenstead estate.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Daniel Stoten, said: "We would like anyone who has either photographed or filmed drug dealing activity in the area to get in contact with us.

"We hope that these images could help us identify those responsible for Murdoch's death."

Officers are hunting two men seen running away from the area around the time of the assault.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 Picture: ARCHANT Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 Picture: ARCHANT

One is described as white, aged in his early 20s and was around 5ft 6in tall.

He was slim, unshaven and was wearing a light grey adidas tracksuit with hooded top.

The other man is described as black, around 17 years of age and 5ft 6in tall.

He was very slim and wore a dark blue adidas tracksuit with a hooded top.

DCI Stoten added: "We are also still keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV, or a vehicle with a dashcam that was either parked in, or driving in, the Greenstead area between 10pm on May 6 and 2am on May 7."

Mr Brown was described by his devastated family as a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle".

"He was a devoted father to his children and his family are heartbroken," a statement read.

"They wish to grieve in peace.

"He will be very much missed by his family and friends."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or contact the force via email.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.