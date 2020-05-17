Murder probe launched after man found dead at pub
PUBLISHED: 11:25 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 17 May 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Detectives have started a murder investigation and have arrested one person following the discovery of a man’s body at a pub.
Officers from Essex Police were called to the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree, at 8.45am this morning.
A spokesman confirmed that a man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
Essex Police remain on scene while enquiries continue.
