Breaking

Murder probe launched after man found dead at pub

A man has been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Detectives have started a murder investigation and have arrested one person following the discovery of a man’s body at a pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree, at 8.45am this morning.

A spokesman confirmed that a man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Essex Police remain on scene while enquiries continue.