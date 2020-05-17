E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Murder probe launched after man found dead at pub

PUBLISHED: 11:25 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 17 May 2020

A man has been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Detectives have started a murder investigation and have arrested one person following the discovery of a man’s body at a pub.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree, at 8.45am this morning.

A spokesman confirmed that a man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Essex Police remain on scene while enquiries continue.

