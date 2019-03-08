Murder probe launched after woman is found dead in Clacton

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered in Clacton.

Police were called to a house in Wellesley Road at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon, Monday July 15, amid concerns for a woman in her 40s inside.

When officers entered the address they found the woman dead.

A spokesman for Essex Police said following further enquiries, detective believe her death is suspicious and have launched a murder investigation.

A 52-year-old man from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that may assist officers in their investigation to get in touch on 101.

They also ask that anyone who lives in Wellesley Road who has CCTV to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting incident 717 of July 15 or to email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org