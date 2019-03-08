Partly Cloudy

Murder probe launched after woman is found dead in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 14:31 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 16 July 2019

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered in Clacton.

Police were called to a house in Wellesley Road at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon, Monday July 15, amid concerns for a woman in her 40s inside.

When officers entered the address they found the woman dead.

A spokesman for Essex Police said following further enquiries, detective believe her death is suspicious and have launched a murder investigation.

A 52-year-old man from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that may assist officers in their investigation to get in touch on 101.

They also ask that anyone who lives in Wellesley Road who has CCTV to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting incident 717 of July 15 or to email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

