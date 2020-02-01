E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police launch murder investigation after man dies in stabbing outside pub

PUBLISHED: 10:22 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 01 February 2020

Two men were stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died at the scene of a stabbing outside a pub.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Friday January 31 at 8pm to reports that two men had been assaulted outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, near Chelmsford.

Both men suffered stab wounds and the surviving victim was taken to hospital for treatment - his injuries were not life changing or life threatening.

Four men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been taken into custody for questioning.

The road leading past the pub has remained closed whilst police continue with forensic examinations.

Essex Police are urging anyone with any information to contact them quoting incident 1107 of Friday January 31.

