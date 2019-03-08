Rain

Murderer with links to Suffolk absconds from prison

PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 17 May 2019

Stephen Archer, 48, was convicted of murder in 1993 and has absconded from HMP Sudbury open prison. He left the prison on Wednesday, May 15 Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A murderer with links to Suffolk has absconded from prison and is currently on the loose.

Stephen Archer, 48, was convicted of murder in 1993 and has been in prison since then.

He was being held at HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire. While on release on Wednesday, May 15, he failed to return and is now being sought by police forces across the country.

A police spokesman said: "We are attempting to trace Stephen Archer, who absconded from HMP Sudbury on Wednesday, May 15.

"He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slight build.

"He has a shaved head, blue eyes and has a cross tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and a dagger tattoo on his left forearm.

"Archer is believed to have links to Suffolk, Nottingham, Lancashire and Lincolnshire."

Members of the public are asked not to approach Archer, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

If you have recently seen him, or have information about where he may be, police request the public contact them by calling 101 in non-emergency situations or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

