Three men arrested on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 08:36 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 22 October 2019

Murdoch Brown, 31, died in Colchester earlier this year Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father in Colchester earlier this year.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died on May 7 in Buffet way in the town.

Essex Police had initially been called to the scene at around 1.10am where they found Mr Brown.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he died later on.

A second man was also assaulted.

A spokesman for Essex Police said that three men were arrested on Monday, October 21.

A 32-year-old from Leytonstone, a 17-year-old from Edmonton and a 27-year-old from Hale End in London remained in custody on Tuesday morning.

A 27-year old woman from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We've been working tirelessly to investigate Murdoch's death and find the answers his family so desperately need.

"Although we have made these arrests, our investigation remains ongoing and we ask anyone who has any information on Murdoch's death to contact us, or Crimestoppers."

Anyone with any information should contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

