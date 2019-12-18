Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering Colchester dad Murdoch Brown

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester in an attack in the Greenstead estate in May 2019 Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A 19-year-old man is being questioned in connection to the murder of Colchester father, Murdoch Brown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Brown, 31, was stabbed in Buffett Way, Colchester, on Tuesday 7 May, and a second man was also assaulted.

A 19-year-old man from Buckingham was arrested this morning, December 18, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

He is currently in custody for questioning.

Previously Toyn Williams, 27, of Winchester Road, Hale End, London, and Jay Dice, 32, of Mayville, Leyonstone, were charged with murder, attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug on October 22.

Also arrested in connection to the incident was a 17-year-old boy from Edmonton, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He is currently released under investigation.

A 27-year-old Colchester woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation, while a 30-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in May, was held on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.