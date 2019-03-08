Family pay tribute to Colchester man after murder investigation launched into his death

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester last night despite the efforts of paramedicts to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Colchester have paid tribute to a "devoted father" whose death has left them heartbroken.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witnesses said up to 20 police cars are at the scene of the stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS Witnesses said up to 20 police cars are at the scene of the stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS

Emergency services were called to Buffett Way, shortly before 1.10am, Tuesday, May 7, to reports a man in his 30s had been stabbed.

Murdoch Brown, 31, from Colchester, died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to resuscitate him.

His family described Mr Brown as a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle".

"He was a devoted father to his children and his family are heartbroken," they said.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 Picture: ARCHANT Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 Picture: ARCHANT

"They wish to grieve in peace. He will be very much missed by his family and friends."

A second man, identified as 44 year-old Robert Brown, was also believed to have been injured but left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He has now been located and is not seriously injured.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We remain open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding what happened but at this early stage we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

"This is an awful incident where a 31-year-old father has been murdered. We believe that two men ran from Buffett Way shortly after 1am.

"If you saw anyone in the area I need to hear from you. We would like to speak to anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV or has a vehicle with a dashcam and was either parked in or driving in the Greenstead area between 10pm and 2am."

Police launched a drone to survey the area, as well as having forensics teams and multiple officers on site.

A cordon remains in place in Buffett Way Picture: ARCHANT A cordon remains in place in Buffett Way Picture: ARCHANT

Two people living in flats opposite the crime scene, who did not wish to give their names, said they were woken by the sound of a helicopter.

Christian Laven, who was cycling near to the scene just after midnight, said he saw several police cars in Buffett Way.

"I don't think anyone's really been informed so far," he said.

"I think a lot of people are anxious to hear about the news. They're not too sure about having all of this going on 20 metres from where they're living."

A police drone is circling overhead following reports of a stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS A police drone is circling overhead following reports of a stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.