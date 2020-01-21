Video

Two in five Suffolk children failing to reach standards in basic subjects

Key stage 2 pupils in Suffolk are failing to reach expected standards in basic subejcts, according to Ofsted Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO This content is subject to copyright.

Almost four in 10 primary school pupils in Suffolk are struggling to reach expected standards in reading, writing and maths, it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Ofsted's annual report, 61% of youngsters in key stage two are meeting these targets, compared with 65% nationally.

Meanwhile, key stage two pupils in Essex are performing above-average, with 66% of children achieving expected standards.

To achieve the 'expected standard', a pupil must reach a scaled score of 100 or more in reading and maths tests.

They must also receive an outcome of 'reaching the expected standard' or 'working at greater depth' in writing.

Paul Brooker, Ofsted's regional director for the east of England. Picture: Ofsted Paul Brooker, Ofsted's regional director for the east of England. Picture: Ofsted

How are our schools performing?

By the end of August 2019, 85% of schools in the east of England were judged to be 'good' or 'outstanding' at their most recent Ofsted inspection, compared with 86% nationally.

In Suffolk, 80% of primary schools reached the top two grades, compared with 90% in Essex and 87% nationally.

More than three quarters - 76% - of secondary schools in Suffolk were considered 'good' or 'outstanding' as of August 2019.

And in Essex, this figure stood at 84%, while the national average of 76%.

Regionally, 2% of schools were considered 'stuck' (judged in the bottom two categories of 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate' for every inspection since September 2006).

Of 2,556 schools, 54 in the east were 'stuck'.

'Fantastic turnaround' for Ipswich school

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted Chief Inspector chatting to pupils at Murrayfield Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Amanda Spielman, Ofsted Chief Inspector chatting to pupils at Murrayfield Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Brooker, Ofsted director for our region, said he was "particularly pleased" to see cases such as Murrayfield Primary in Ipswich, which the chief inspector recently visited after it achieved a 'good' judgement.

"Overall, there has been lots to celebrate this year, most schools inspected since September - under the new framework - have been judged good," he said.

"I am particularly pleased when schools facing the most challenging circumstances, like Murrayfield Primary which the Chief Inspector recently visited in Ipswich, work so hard to achieve a 'good' judgement.

"Looking ahead, I hope that these success stories will inspire others and make us rightly proud of what teachers and social care professional are doing for pupils, students and learners in our region."

Murrayfield primary school pupils Emelia and Lumen in reception, working together Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Murrayfield primary school pupils Emelia and Lumen in reception, working together Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

MORE: Ipswich primary school praised by Ofsted chief during 'fantastic' visit

However, the Ofsted boss did say that he "remains concerned" about how the region's most vulnerable pupils are supported.

"(This is especially true) of children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities and pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. We still don't do well enough here," he added.

For example, our area-wide inspections of special educational needs provision highlight significant weaknesses right across the region. Almost all the localities inspected in the last couple of years have been required to produce a written statement of action to set out how they will make better provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities."

'East serving its pupils well'

But he added: "This year's annual report reflects the fact that social care and education provision in the east of England remain strong. Our region serves its pupils well.

"High quality early years settings ensure that children get off to a good start in the early years, and most of our primary and secondary schools are at least good too.

"In contrast, our further education and skills providers have had rather a mixed year, and still lag behind the national picture. Some colleges have improved to 'good', but some weaker colleges have shown little or no improvement."

Suffolk County Council and Essex County Council have been contacted for further comment.

MORE: Suffolk eyes 10-year scheme to help parents boost their child's literacy skills