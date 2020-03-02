Man charged in connection with museum burglary

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

The charge follows an incident at the museum in Iliffe Way on Monday evening, February 24.

Security staff had responded to an alarm at the premises and discovered a window had been smashed.

Following police inquiries a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday, February 27.

After questioning at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, 20-year-old Connor Howe, of Creeting Road, Stowupland, was charged with burglary.

He has been granted bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on May 12.