Vandals put ‘extra strain’ on staff during lockdown after targeting museum for second time

The Museum of East Anglian Life had its windows smashed during an attempted break-in at the weekend. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Staff say they are “disappointed” and “shocked” after a museum was targeted by vandals for the second time during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket was hit by vandals late on Saturday afternoon – with windows smashed and an attempt made to prize metal shutters off the wall.

This is the second time the museum has been targeted during the countrywide lockdown, with vandals also smashing the windows of one of its Gypsy Caravans a couple of weeks ago.

Chloe Brett, the museum’s marketing manager, said the museum is “disappointed” that people are targeting the business at this time.

“Most people are staying safe at home and following the rules, but I cannot believe people are out doing things like this,” she said.

“We have a reduced amount of staff at the site already and incidents like this just put extra strain on the employees that we really don’t need.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they were investigating the incident, which took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 4.

He said: “We were called at around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of an incident at the museum.

“Upon arrival officers found that the windows had been smashed and there had been an attempt to prize metal shutters off the wall.”

No entry was gained to the building and no arrests have been made at this time. Enquiries are still ongoing.