Music and fireworks at Heveningham Hall

The Feeling on stage at the Heveneingham Hall fireworks night Picture: ALEX PARNELL Archant

Thousands of people enjoyed an evening of fireworks and music in the grounds of a Suffolk stately home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fireworks at Heveningham Hall Picture: ALEX PARNELL The fireworks at Heveningham Hall Picture: ALEX PARNELL

Chart band The Feeling topped the bill for the big night at Heveningham Hall at Halesworth.

They were supported by local talent Morganway and Little Sister, while other attractions included a fun fair and hog roast.

You may also want to watch:

The fireworks were provided by pyrotechnics company Full Effect Fireworks and organisers said the evening had been a big success.

"Record crowds turned out for spectacular fireworks at Heveningham Hall, fantastic live music by The Feeling, Morganway and Little Sister, amazing LED Drummers, funfair and much more," a spokesman said.

"Thank you to all visitors and volunteers for making the event such a success."

Heveningham Hall is a Grade 1 listed house dating back to the late 1700s and set in 5,000 acres of grounds.